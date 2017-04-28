Verify: Is the Trinity River gross?

Share This Story

Can you imagine this? A national-park-style park, inside the city limits of Dallas. Lately some people are thinking it’s possible along the Trinity River. But isn’t the Trinity gross?

Time for another Verify adventure with reporter David Schechter.

EARLY MORNING

It's 5:30 a.m. and I'm inside the Great Trinity Forest with naturalist, Ben Sandifer.

We’re having a breakfast campfire, less than ten miles from downtown Dallas.

“I think, very few Dallasites have ever experienced a roaring breakfast campfire along the Trinity River,” Ben said.



“There's so much down here that is untouched. There's so much down here that is wild. There's so much down here that is magnificent,” said Ben.

For twenty years, Dallas has been promised a downtown, mega-park-- built inside the levee walls of the Trinity. But lately, some publications like D Magazine, The Dallas Observer and the Dallas Morning News have published articles exploring a new idea. They’re not talking about a 150-acre, urban park but 6,000 acres of wilderness-- inside the city limits.

There are grand visions. And then there's reality. To see what works and what's broken, I'm going to spend a day in the Great Trinity Forest.

BUSHWHACKING

“Where are we right now?” I ask Ben.

“We are at the Trinity Audubon Center,” he answers.

Ben Sandifer is my guide and taking me from the Audubon Center, with its system of boardwalks and sleek buildings, to the park right next door called McCommas Bluff Preserve.

Ben is a naturalist and an advocate for the Great Trinity Forest, which he also blogs about.

“Now we're in a place where few ever venture,” Ben says, as we head off the concrete paths of the Audubon Center.

“This feels very different, right away. This feels like a forest,” I say to Ben.

“It is. It's a beautiful forest,” Ben says.

Yeah, there's a forest in Dallas!

The Audubon says its visitors have spotted 226 kinds of birds in the forest. Ben says it’s also full of animals and rare plants like the Texas Buckeye.

The trouble is, I’m learning, McCommas is not very accessible because it has no maintained biking or hiking trails.

After making our way through the thicket, I’m beginning to hear rapids running.

“This is probably one of the most interesting places on the Trinity that I don't think too many Dallasites know about. And that location is McCommas Bluff,” Ben says.

The brush opens up to bluff over the Trinity, where the river is wide and it’s surrounded by deep limestone walls.

“We have made it,” Ben says.

“Wow. Are you kidding me?” I say.

“This is Dallas,” Ben says.

“No, it's not Dallas,” I say.

“This is the Trinity,” Ben says.

WATER QUALITY

Next on our adventure is Richard Grayson, he leads a team of volunteers on the Texas Stream Team, who have been taking water quality samples on the Trinity since 1991.

Richard says, when it rains, nearly every drop of rainwater in North Texas runs down to the Trinity bringing huge amounts of trash with it.

“I am astounded to see how much trash there is in here. So much trash. Why is there so much trash in here?” I’m asking, as we head out on the river in a tandem kayak.

“For the most part it flushes off parking lots and city streets and highways into the storm drains down to the first creek to the next creek all the way down to the river,” Richard says.

Trash isn't even the biggest problem. For decades, factories polluted the river with toxic waste. And today, people are still dumping tires, TV’s and all kinds of trash.

Richard and I tested for E. coli.

(Photo: Ben Sandifer, COPYRIGHT (C) 2007-2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

The water we sampled is 20-times above the EPA's swimming standards.Richard says the E. Coli comes from things like animal waste and lawn fertilizer that run down here when it rains.

We interviewed Richard, with help of our audience, using Facebook Live, so you could ask your own questions. Christopher Jenseth posted this question: With the amount of rain that we get and the runoff is there any way to keep it clean or prevent pollution?

"It's very difficult in an urban area,” Richard answers.

“Can you swim in it?” I ask Richard.

“You shouldn't,” he says.

“Can you eat fish from it?” I ask.

“You shouldn't,” he said.

A LAST WORD FROM BEN

After leaving Richard, I have now have more questions for Ben Sandifer.

“Has the city neglected the Trinity Forest?” I ask him.

“Yes. You can't blame who's currently in office or currently at City Hall for that because it's been something that's been in the works for generations,” he says.

Advocates, like Ben see an opportunity for a great city park in here because local government owns all this land-- 6000 acres.

And the City of Dallas does have a plan for the Great Trinity Forest-- I looked it up. The plan says it should be updated periodically, about every year. However, that hasn't happened in almost decade.

On Facebook Live, Kristi is asking: If someone cared what would they say to their local officials?

“I would ask them what's the five year plan for this.” Ben says.

“Is there a five year plan?” I ask.

“No,” Ben says.

“There's no five year plan? Is there a one year plan?” I ask.

“No. It's a seat of your pants plan,” says Ben.

HORSEBACK WITH THE MAYOR

To finish this journey, I’m now riding horses in the forest to get some answers from Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.

“We just have to make sure we preserve all of this. That’s my thing,” Rawlings says during our trail ride in the Great Trinity Forest.“Has the city neglected the Great Trinity Forest?” I ask.

“I think over the decades we have. I think in recent years, the progress has been remarkable,” the mayor says.

He's talking about big ticket projects like the Audubon Center, The Texas Horse Park -- where we are now -- and a championship golf course. There are also the beginnings of a trail system to hook it all up, which will cost about a million dollars a mile.

Rawlings says finishing the trails to make things more accessible is a big priority for him.

“This is a work in progress. This is a piece of art that every year I think we’re going to get better and better at,” he added.

VERIFIED

So, here’s what we’ve verified:

It Can Be Beautiful: There is some amazing natural beauty in the Trinity that most people don’t know about.

Trails Are Incomplete: The trail system is incomplete to get between the cool spots we saw.

It’s Gross: The river is polluted which is a monumental problem to fix

No Plan: The City does not have a working plan on how to make the Trinity Forest truly great.

If there’s something you want verified send me an e-mail: david@verifytv.com