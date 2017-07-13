Verify: Is it illegal to wear headphones while driving?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Sources: Boyfriend wanted in Dallas mom's murder arrestedJul 13, 2017, 4:53 p.m.
-
Investigators say arson hasn't been ruled out in…Jul 13, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
-
Investigation launched after viral video of…Jul 13, 2017, 6:16 p.m.