Van child falls in well, saved by his grandfather

VAN - A family is relieved after a 3-year-old boy was saved from a well by her grandfather Saturday morning.

After receiving the call for assistance, the City of Van Fire Department arrived to the scene and learned that the child fell into a water well.

By the time firefighters arrived, the boy and his grandfather were out of the well.

The well appeared to have a concrete cover on it that was brittle and fell in when the child fell approximately 30 feet to the water's surface.

Fortunately, the boy's grandfather was close by, went down into the well after him and was able to save him.

Although the situation's outcome was a success, the City of Van Fire Department would like people to keep the following in mind:

1. Covered wells are not necessarily safe

2. Please do not try to rescue anyone who has fallen in a well yourself. Toss them a flotation device or a rope to secure them. Let those who are trained to handle such situations actually retrieve them.

3. Please take the time to secure wells on your property.

© 2017 KYTX-TV