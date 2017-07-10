Utility worker finds bones in Southlake

Southlake Police were called to a heavily wooded area after a utility worker reported finding what he believed to be human remains.

Detectives are one scene at the 1300 block of North White Chapel investigating further.

Authorities can not confirm whether or not the remains are human until the medical examiner and anthropologist arrive on scene and verify.

No other information is available at this time.

