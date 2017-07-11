Utility blade found attached to Huntsville shopping cart

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A utility blade was found attached to a shopping cart just days after a razor blade was melted into a city park slide.

The City of Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has reported the discovery of a utility knife blade attached to a local store shopping cart.

Local retailers are being asked to check carts regularly. HPD is making efforts to contact as many such businesses as possible.

The blade was found following a minor injury to a customer at the Ravenwood Village shopping center. HPD is working with the store's staff to try to find a suspect.

At this time, no other tampered carts have been located and carts are being monitored to prevent future occurrences.

HPD is requesting the public’s help in reporting any similar suspicious behavior. Along with the recent event of a razor blade being found in a local playground slide.

HPD has been visiting local childcare centers to check their playground equipment as well.

"We are asking for the community's assistance. Citizens have been instrumental in catching these kinds of criminals in the past," said Chief Kevin Lunsford. "We are concerned about the safety of our residents."

