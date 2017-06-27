WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

UT Dallas bomb threat was a hoax

Alisha Ebrahimji, WFAA 3:44 PM. CDT June 27, 2017

The University of Texas at Dallas was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after the school received a bomb threat.

Within an hour of evacuating all buildings, it was determined that the threat was a hoax and students and faculty were allowed to enter the campus buildings.

The school posted instructions to evacuate across all of their social media platforms, including their website.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories