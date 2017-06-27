UT Dallas bomb threat was a hoax

The University of Texas at Dallas was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after the school received a bomb threat.

Within an hour of evacuating all buildings, it was determined that the threat was a hoax and students and faculty were allowed to enter the campus buildings.

The school posted instructions to evacuate across all of their social media platforms, including their website.

All UTD faculty, staff, students and visitors need to immediately evacuate all buildings and parking garages on campus. (1/2) — UT Dallas (@UT_Dallas) June 27, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV