USGS: 2.9-magnitude earthquake reported in Fayette County

(Photo: Google Maps)

FLATONIA, TEXAS - The U.S. Geological Survey reported Friday evening that a 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Fayette County.

USGS reports show the earthquake occurred near Flatonia, Texas, a town that is about 70 miles southeast of Austin, around 5:10 p.m.

The USGS states that any earthquake under 3.0 in magnitude are considered minor and are generally not felt.

