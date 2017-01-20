U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz ‘energized' about Trump administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For weeks during the campaign they were bitter political enemies from the same party, but as President Donald Trump takes office, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said he is “energized” by the new administration.



“Oh listen it was a vigorous race. He competed hard. I competed hard,” Cruz told WFAA in an interview at his fourth floor office on Capitol Hill. “He won. The people decided. He’s the president now and I’m energized.”



In a surprise appearance at Texas’ Black Tie and Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball last night, Donald Trump, Jr. made a similar declaration telling the crowd that his family’s relationship with Cruz “didn't start great but it is now.”



"He's a great friend," Trump, Jr. added.



“We’re in a different state now,” said Cruz. “We’ve been given control of the White House, every executive branch and both house of Congress. Now we’ve gotta deliver.”



But President Trump’s biggest challenge begins now. He has to govern, fulfill campaign promises and work with Congress. The president’s success will depend in part on the Texans who serve here at the Capitol.



“I’m working with my colleagues, working with the new administration to fight for term limits. It’s something president Trump campaigned on and something the American people wanted,” the senator said.



Cruz had a seat on the platform during Friday morning’s ceremonial swearing-in.



Among the thousands standing below on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol was Savannah Haynes.



“I’m from Arlington, Texas and I’m in fourth grade,” she said.



“About a year ago, my granddaughter asked about her tenth birthday if she could come to the inauguration. Didn’t matter who won,” explained Robert Smith, her grandfather.



Sunday, she turned ten. This trip is her birthday present.



“I think it will just be really hard to forget because this is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this and I get to go with my favorite grandpa,” Haynes added.



Savannah admits she had hoped to see someone else get sworn in.



“I wanted Hillary to win because I think it would have been cool for a woman to be president.”



Still, for this fourth grader, the transition of power isn’t about politics. It is a moment in history that she and her grandpa got to experience.

