U.S. Marshals searching for convicted sex offender

(Photo: Deputy U.S. Marshal)

U.S. Marshals are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to report to the Austin Transitional Center after being released from federal prison on Feb. 2.

Matthew Ezekiel Stager, 45, was released from a Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Va. and ordered to report to the center in Del Valle. U.S. Marshals said Stager was transported to the Richmond International Airport, he did not check in for his flight.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin has been alerted to his possible ties to the Austin area, noting he lived in Temple and Cedar Park before he was convicted on federal charges in 2013.

Stager was initially jailed in 1999 after pleading guilty to a charge of indecency with a child in Lincoln County, N.C. The U.S. Marshals initiated an Adam Walsh Act investigation when he failed to update his sex offender registration, and was arrested in December 2012 in Virginia. Stager pleaded guilty to violating the Adam Walsh Act and was sentenced to 60 months in prison in February 2013. Marshals added he was due to be released in July.

Stager's whereabouts are not known as of Wednesday, and authorities state he has a criminal history in seven states. His previous charges include rape, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and failing to register as a sex offender.

Stager is described on his wanted poster as 5-feet 8-inches tall, 145 pounds, with green eyes and numerous tattoos.

If you have seen Stager, or know his whereabouts, please contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 512-800-4213, or your nearest law enforcement agency.

