Michelle Obama and George W. Bush hugged and broke the Internet

National Museum of African American History and Culture opens

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 11:52 AM. PDT September 25, 2016

On Saturday, the long-awaited National Museum of African-American History and Culture opened its doors to the public in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony beforehand was full of passionate and emotional moments from speakers -- like Atlanta's own John Lewis, Will Smith, Oprah -- to the pivotal moment when the daughter of a former slave helped President Obama ring the bell marking the opening of the museum.

But what caught most everyone's attention was the moment when First Lady Michelle Obama greeted former President George W. Bush with the sweetest hug, and subsequently broke the Internet.

 

 

Twitter loved the moment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bush was there, along with his wife, former First Lady Laura Bush, to help dedicate the new museum and monument. While president, Bush signed the law that authorized the construction of the space in 2003.

During Saturday's ceremony, President Obama gave a speech in which he called the museum "a monument, no less than the others on this Mall, to the deep and abiding love for this country, and the ideals upon which it is founded. For we, too, are America."

See more moments from yesterday's ceremony.

