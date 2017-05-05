WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: Michelle Obama embracing former president George Bush, accompanied by his wife, Laura Bush, while participating in the dedication of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. (Photo: Astrid Riecken, Custom)

On Saturday, the long-awaited National Museum of African-American History and Culture opened its doors to the public in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony beforehand was full of passionate and emotional moments from speakers -- like Atlanta's own John Lewis, Will Smith, Oprah -- to the pivotal moment when the daughter of a former slave helped President Obama ring the bell marking the opening of the museum.

But what caught most everyone's attention was the moment when First Lady Michelle Obama greeted former President George W. Bush with the sweetest hug, and subsequently broke the Internet.

Bush was there, along with his wife, former First Lady Laura Bush, to help dedicate the new museum and monument. While president, Bush signed the law that authorized the construction of the space in 2003.

During Saturday's ceremony, President Obama gave a speech in which he called the museum "a monument, no less than the others on this Mall, to the deep and abiding love for this country, and the ideals upon which it is founded. For we, too, are America."

