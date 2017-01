(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Two suspects were shot by police during a suspicious person call at an apartment complex near Fair Park just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

No officers were injured.

Both suspects were taken to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

The complex is in the 4700 block of Eastside Avenue, just north of Interstate 30.

