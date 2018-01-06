Two people found dead inside Cleburne home, police say

CLEBURNE - Police found two people dead inside a home in Cleburne on Saturday afternoon.

Officers had been dispatched about 2:20 p.m. on a welfare check at the home in the 900 block of Euclid Street, said officer Brian McQueen, police spokesman.

Police were still investigating the deaths Saturday evening. The names of the people found dead have not been released.

There was no immediate threat to the public, McQueen said.

© 2018 WFAA-TV