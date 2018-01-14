WFAA
Two officers injured in foot chase through Downtown Dallas

WFAA 10:16 PM. CST January 14, 2018

DALLAS - DART Police were asked to assist with a Dallas Police foot chase in Downtown Dallas Sunday evening.

A DART officer and DPD officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the chase and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

DART and DPD confirm the suspect was taken into custody and was not injured.

