Two officers injured in foot chase through Downtown Dallas

DALLAS - DART Police were asked to assist with a Dallas Police foot chase in Downtown Dallas Sunday evening.
A DART officer and DPD officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the chase and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
DART and DPD confirm the suspect was taken into custody and was not injured.
