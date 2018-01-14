Two officers injured in foot chase through Downtown Dallas

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

DALLAS - DART Police were asked to assist with a Dallas Police foot chase in Downtown Dallas Sunday evening.

A DART officer and DPD officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the chase and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

DART and DPD confirm the suspect was taken into custody and was not injured.

© 2018 WFAA-TV