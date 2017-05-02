Two former UNT basketball players accused of promoting prostitution, sex assault

Two former University of North Texas men's basketball team members are under investigation.

A university statement released Tuesday says warrants have been obtained for two students for engaging in organized criminal activity—promotion of prostitution and drug possession were obtained for two students while a warrant for drug possession was obtained for the third student.

Two of the students are former members of the men’s basketball program and the other had served as a student manager for the program.

Rickey Brice Jr. has been arrested faces a marijuana possession charge.

Based on the information the university has received from law enforcement thus far, this appears to be an isolated incident involving individuals who are no longer associated with our men’s basketball program.

None of the students involved are currently allowed on campus.

UNT president, Neal Smatresk issued the following statement:

“The alleged actions of these students are contrary to the values of our university and our Student Code of Conduct. The university is cooperating fully with investigators and working diligently to obtain all facts pertaining to this issue. We will be as transparent as possible with the university community. The independent review by a respected national firm will help to ensure that this matter is not indicative of a cultural issue within the program. It’s the responsibility of this university to promote a respectful and supportive environment for our community, and we will take all appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our community members.”

© 2017 WFAA-TV