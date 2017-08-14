WFAA
Two dead in Hood County accident

Jack Beavers, WFAA 8:36 PM. CDT August 14, 2017

HOOD COUNTY - Two people died in a head on collision west of Tolar on US 377 Monday night.

Investigators haven’t ruled out the involvement of a third vehicle that may have fled the scene. The accident closed the highway in both directions just before 6 p.m. with detours in place at Tolar and Bluffdale.

Highway patrol says a 59-year-old Granbury woman and a 36-year-old Stephenville man were killed in the accident. The names of the victims have not yet been released and the incident is still under investigation. 

