Tunnel art in Keller

KELLER -- Just a stone's throw from town hall, follow the jogging path and look closely under the bridge.

"We have had such a positive response out of all the citizens here -- some want to know who it is, some want to keep it a mystery -- but they all want to leave it."

Gary Davis the parks development manager for the City of Keller can ad a new title to his name -- art critic. This after a deer mid stride on a wall is painted on a wall that's grave yard of graffiti. Mismatching white paint covers up spray paint that hasn't lived up to the city's standards.

Davis and his crew didn't have the heart to slap paint over the deer.

"When it looks like this, it's pretty obvious, it's art," Davis said.

That was two weeks ago. Today the deer has some friends.

"A few days later the armadillo showed up, and a few days after that the bird showed up," Davis said.

The tunnel that joggers usually run right through is now a stopping place. This isn't spray paint -- look closely and you'll see brush strokes -- the work of a talented artist.

"I think it's beautiful, I think it's nice that somebody is using their talent to make something very creative," said longtime Keller resident, Mari Ochoa.

The person behind the original work is willing to share their art but not a signature.

The artist is still a mystery -- this after the city has said publicity their won't be a fine and they may even commission he or she to give the deer a few more friends.

"I hope it will grow, it's beautiful, it looks like there is a plan," said Brenda Sorrells another Keller Resident.

Copyright 2016 WFAA