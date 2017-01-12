Tricked-out Dallas Cowboys inspired truck

Photo: Osvaldo Rojas/ Cowboys Life Car Club

DALLAS – You can hear Osvaldo Rojas’ Ford Bronco before you can see it.



The car aficionado makes his way to the rear of the shopping center near the Fiesta Mart in South Oak Cliff, the dual exhaust humming loudly, revealing a custom ride.



“It’s a labor of love and it cost a little bit of money to do it,” he said laughing.



The 1996 Ford Bronco lifted up 6-inches, perched on giant wheels is dubbed “America’s Tribute,” and is dedicated to America’s team, the Dallas Cowboys.



The monster truck is the pride and joy of Osvaldo, a Dallas native and devout Cowboys fan. It’s taken Osvaldo three years to get his truck street ready. It’s dedicated to the military and law enforcement out of his deep respect for those who serve, especially the fallen.



“I’ve known a lot of vets, and I’m not the one to sign up,” he said, his tone serious. “But I want to thank them for giving me the freedoms I do have.”



When he’s not working his day job as a professional wild hog trapper, Osvaldo is a proud member of what’s known as the Cowboys Life Car Club. Founded in 2009, the club is dedicated to the Cowboys, and shows love to the team through an array of tricked out rides owned by men and woman. The group is also passionate about giving back to the community whether through holiday toy drives or volunteering with at-risk youth.



“Being apart of the brotherhood that comes with being in the car club is why I dedicated so much work to this truck,” Osvaldo said, running his hand across the truck’s door. “It’s a big, big, huge family and we like to give back quite a bit.”



His Texas-sized whip has even caught the attention of Cowboys standout Brandon Carr.



“Hopefully, fingers crossed, we get to take him to the stadium and drop him off for the game,” he said. “Like an Uber.”



Osvaldo’s love for the car club, plus this year’s team, makes for a match made in heaven.



“It’s always a struggle to do something great, just like me and this truck,” he said. “You fight, you fight, you fight, until you get to where you want to be and who you want to be.”



Osvaldo and Cowboys Life will tailgate Sunday for the game against the Packers. They’ll also keep fighting the good fight in oak cliff.

Copyright 2016 WFAA