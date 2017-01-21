Travis County Sheriff's sanctuary stance

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Thousands in Dallas Women's March
-
Watch: Trump calls for standing ovation for Clinton
-
Dallas Protest
-
Brian Loncar's cause of death revealed
-
Texas in DC
-
FORT WORTH WOMEN MARCH ON SATURDAY
-
LITTLE ELM PIZZA SHOP HONORS FALLEN OFFICER
-
McKinney school divided
-
Fort Worth basketball star overcomes long odds
More Stories
-
North Texas women travel to Women's MarchJan 21, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
Women's marches attendance by the numbersJan 21, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
-
Photos: Women's rally on the Denton SquareJan 21, 2017, 9:40 p.m.