Transgender wrestler from Euless Trinity booed after winning state semifinal

Euless Trinity transgender wrestler Mack Beggs advanced to the state championship match Saturday morning to a chorus of boos.

Beggs (35-0), who won last year's Class 6A girls championship in the 110-pound division, pinned Kayla Fitts of Cypress Ranch at the UIL state tournament in Cypress.

Despite several fans booing his victory Saturday morning, the 18-year-old returns to the finals facing less drama than he did last year.

Beggs was the center of both praise and criticism in 2017 when a parent filed a lawsuit to try and keep him from wrestling in the female division.

A few years ago, Beggs began transitioning from female to male. The lawsuit’s argument centered around Beggs’ use of testosterone to help with that transition.

But, according to the UIL, it’s not a banned substance since it comes from a physician.

A UIL policy also says that student-athletes in high school must compete as the gender that’s on their birth certificate.

Beggs wants to wrestle boys and said he would if that law didn’t exist. Though the UIL has said publicly that it has never received an official request from Beggs or his school asking to wrestle boys.

Marco Karem, Beggs’ father, said that his son’s story should bring encouragement to others.

“He inspires a lot of people, and if he can help just one person—then it’s worth it to Mack,” Karem said.

Parents WFAA spoke with all seem to support Beggs’ choice to be transgender, however many voiced that he should be wrestling boys or not wrestling at all.

