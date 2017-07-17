Transgender woman's photo with Gov. Greg Abbott goes viral

Since an openly transgender woman posted a photo of herself with Gov. Greg Abbott Saturday, she has gone viral. (Photo: Screengrab of Ashley Smith's public Facebook post)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - A San Antonio woman’s photo has gone viral after she stopped to pose with Gov. Greg Abbott during his visit to the city, where the governor announced his intentions to run for a second term.

Ashley Smith, an openly transgender woman, shared the image on Saturday of herself posing with Gov. Abbott along with a few choice hashtags, including #bathroombuddy and #stopsb6.

“How will the Potty Police know I'm transgender if the Governor doesn't,” she wrote in the post, which has already garnered thousands of likes, shares and comments over the past few days.

While Abbott hasn’t explicitly chosen a side on Senate Bill 6 -- which would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and public universities based on their biological sex -- the Senate passed the sweeping bill to ban transgender-friendly bathroom policies earlier this year. The legislation stalled in the House before a compromise limited to public schools was approved as an amendment. However, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick rejected the compromise as inadequate.

Bathroom privacy policy is expected to be a hot-button debate during Gov. Abbott’s special session, which begins on Tuesday.

