TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Central Expressway shut down at PGBT due to deadly accident

PLANO - A man was killed and his female passenger seriously injured after slamming into the back of an 18-wheeler on US 75 under the President George Bush Tollway overpass just after 2 a.m.
Investigators remain on the scene and it has not been determined how long the highway will remain shut down.
The truck driver was not injured.
Investigators remain on the scene and it has not been determined how long the highway will remain shut down.
