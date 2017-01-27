WFAA
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Central Expressway shut down at PGBT due to deadly accident

Chad Selby , WFAA 7:17 AM. CST January 27, 2017

PLANO - A man was killed and his female passenger seriously injured after slamming into the back of an 18-wheeler on US 75 under the President George Bush Tollway overpass just after 2 a.m.

Investigators remain on the scene and it has not been determined how long the highway will remain shut down.

The truck driver was not injured.

