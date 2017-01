(Photo: TXDOT)

GRAPEVINE - 635 Westbound is shut down near the 121 S exit after a potato truck flipped on its' side around 1:30 a.m.

There is no indication as to when this could be cleared up.

(Photo: Google Maps)



Motorists are having to exit Bass Pro Rd from 635 until further notice.



Follow @WFAAtraffic on Twitter for real time detour information.



Copyright 2016 WFAA