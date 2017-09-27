Top General Warns N. Korea Will Have Nuclear Weapons Capable of Reaching the U.S. in a 'Very Short Time'
It is a matter of a 'very short time' before North Korea is able to attack the United States. That warning-coming from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WFAA 6:43 PM. CDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Will the Cowboys kneel again?Sep 27, 2017, 7:49 p.m.
-
Dallas Diocese campaigns to support immigrants in…Sep 27, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
-
Neighbors in Joppa divided over proposed zoning…Sep 27, 2017, 4:23 p.m.