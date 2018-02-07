A toddler died over the weekend after being injured during a tour of a Scottsdale fire station, the City of Scottsdale said Tuesday. Photo: Sky 12/ 12 News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A child less than 2 years old died over the weekend after being injured while touring a Scottsdale Fire Department station.

According to a release from the City of Scottsdale, the child was injured by a bay door at Fire Station 601. He was treated by paramedics immediately, but was later pronounced dead at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

City Spokesman Kelly Corsette said the child was a relative of a Scottsdale firefighter who on duty at the time of incident.

12 News asked to speak with Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon, but were told at department headquarters that he was unavailable. Corsette also said the city would have no further comment.



However, the department did ask for “thoughts and prayers”, adding that they are doing “all they can” to support and care for the family and firefighter involved.



12 News also asked a spokesman if the city has safety protocols in place during station tours, but has yet to receive a response.

The city did not specifically say how the accident happened, but stressed that police are investigating the death as an accident.

The incident happened at Fire Station 601 on North Miller Road.

The City of Scottsdale is investigating.

