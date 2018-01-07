Three vehicle accident leaves mother and daughter dead in Johnson County

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

BURLESON - A multi-vehicle accident on a wet roadway left two dead in Johnson County Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:44 p.m. a passenger van carrying a family of four and a Ford F 150 pick-up truck were traveling south on Renfro Road in Burleson.

The van stopped to turn left, but the truck did not stop and struck the van from behind, causing it to travel into the northbound lanes of traffic.

A Ford Ranger pick-up truck, carrying two passengers, was traveling north on Renfro and was struck by the van. The two passengers were transported to a hospital.

Of the occupants of the van, the family's mother and daughter died at the scene. The father and another daughter were taken to JPS Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford F 150 was also injured and transported to a hospital.

