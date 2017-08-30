Three officers shot in Sacramento County

A Sacramento officer has been shot Wednesday afternoon in the Country Club area, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Three law enforcement officers have been shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department tells ABC10. The shooting happened Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard.

Officials said two of the injured officers are with the California Highway Patrol, the third is with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

El Camino High School and Arden Arcade Middle School were placed on a brief lockdown, but that has since been lifted, according to San Juan Unified School District spokesman Trent Allen.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.

This is a developing story.

