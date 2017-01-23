Thousands say goodbye to Little Elm's hero

Hundreds, possibly even thousands, of people lined the roads on the 31 mile journey from Aubrey to Plano.

The procession of police motorcycles and cars and the hearse carrying officer Jerry Walker's body left the town of Aubrey at 3:30 on Monday.

"I need to do my part because one day this could be me," said Melissa Kelly whose husband is a DPD officer.

Kelly sat and reflected, even prayed, as she waited for the procession to near Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. But before that there were incredible images of flags lining the roads and people alongside the roads as the procession moved through.

"Mr. Walker can't go home. He can't see his kids grow up," said Sam Barron who came to pay respects.

Walker was killed last week in a standoff in Little Elm. Walker worked with the department for over 18 years and leaves behind a wife and four children.

The funeral for Walker is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

