Theater director hurt in violent attack outside a Dallas Target

DALLAS -- Life can change in a matter of minutes, and for actor Derek Whitener, those minutes came Saturday night.
We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place Saturday night involving our son Derek Whitener. Derek is well-known in the Texas theater community, and his contributions to the profession as a director, actor and costume designer are recognized by many.
Derek is a good person, one who delights in using his craft to bring joy to those around him. He did not deserve to be the victim of such a brutal and cowardly attack.
Right now, our family is focused on his recovery. We want to do everything in our power to help him heal and, likewise, all that is possible to support the police in their investigation. In that regard, we’re asking that anyone who saw anything Saturday night come forward and help.
For Derek, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers.
