The secret behind Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony: A Fort Worth company

As Donald Trump raises his hand to take the oath of office, and become the country’s 45th president, know this: a Fort Worth company is hard at work behind the scenes.

Encore Live, a local company that produces events such as The Cotton Bowl, was hired to put on a number of inaugural events this week, including Friday’s official swearing-in ceremony.

“People are pouring into Washington in record numbers,” Trump tweeted earlier this week. “It will be a great Thursday, Friday and Saturday!”

That’s what Encore Live officials want to see happen.

After all, they’ve been planning out parts of the inauguration since learning through a 3:18 a.m. phone call Nov. 30 that they got the job, said Walter Kinzie, chief executive of Encore Live.

Kinzie soon was on his way to New York, where he worked until Dec. 7.

He and his team have been in Washington D.C. ever since, although he did make it home for one day to check on the Cotton Bowl, since his company produced that as well.

“This is the experience of a lifetime,” he said of helping with the inauguration. “They don’t have a bigger event than this. It has been incredible.”

In recent weeks, he and his team — all eight that are in Washington D.C. right now — have had their fair share of 22 hour work days and more than a few sleepless nights.

“We’re Fort Worth. We don’t sit here and pat ourselves on the back all day. We just get to work,” he said. “We have to slow down and remind ourselves of the magnitude of this.”

Encore Live — which hosts events ranging from corporate conferences to weddings — drew national attention last year for organizing an executive road trip on a bus for mattress companies.

Since they’ve been in Washington, Kinzie and his team have worked on eight inaugural events, ranging from the Freedom Ball and Armed Forces Ball to the swearing-in ceremony.

