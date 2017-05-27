'The real deal:' Bono visits former President George W. Bush

Former President George W. Bush posted a photo with Bono on Instagram Friday. (PHOTO: @georgewbush) (Photo: Instagram, Custom)

CRAWFORD, Texas - Former President George W. Bush posted an Instagram photo with Bono at the Bush family ranch Friday, saying the U2 frontman "has a huge heart and selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice."

Bush said he, Bono and former First Lady Laura Bush discussed work the Bush Center is doing, as well as the ONE Campaign and PEPFAR.

The ONE Campaign and PEPFAR, or the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS relief, are programs dedicated to help prevent disease and poverty in Africa.

Bono is the real deal. He has a huge heart and a selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice. @laurawbush and I are grateful he came to the ranch to talk about the work of @thebushcenter, @onecampaign, @PEPFAR, and our shared commitment to saving lives in Africa. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on May 26, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

In the post, Bush also called Bono "the real deal." He said he and Bono have a "shared commitment to saving lives in Africa."

© 2017 KENS-TV