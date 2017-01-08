The Limited shuts down all 250 retail stores

(Photo: Facebook, Custom)

Women's clothing company The Limited announced it's at the end of the line come Sunday.

On a message posted to their official website, The Limited said, "We're sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors. But this isn't goodbye. The styles you love are still available online - We're just a quick click away 24 hours a day."

Following the announcement, The Limited began offering a half-off sale for 'every single thing' on their website.

Speaking to the Associated Press, a spokesperson for The Limited said that about 4,000 jobs, including both seasonal and temporary work, would be lost with the closure of the 250 stores.

Last month, The Limited began to offer up to 80 percent off of merchandise, with the exception being no returns would be accepted. According to The Columbus Dispatch in December, corporate employees at its New Albany, Ohio headquarters were notified the company would soon be facing layoffs.