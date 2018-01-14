The latest: How much wintry weather can North Texas expect this week?

As of Sunday morning, we still have a chance for wintry weather across North Texas on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

This event does not have the markings of a major winter storm, but most people in North Texas are likely to pick up at least a little bit of frozen precipitation. And we know it doesn’t take much to cause problems with any sort of wintry weather accumulation. So, I do have concerns for a slow and slippery commute Tuesday morning.

THE TIMING:

A shot of arctic air moves into the area Monday afternoon and evening. Ahead of this strong cold front, light rain is possible between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday. The arctic air will continue to spill into North Texas and any moisture left behind the front will transition to a wintry mix Monday evening.

Depending on the timing of the front, the Monday evening commute could be a little slick for parts of North Texas. Right now, that risk is higher NORTH of DFW near the Red River. However, if you have any plans after 7 p.m., a transition to a wintry mix is likely during that timeframe. Eventually, late Monday night, we’ll see a transition to mainly light snow. That could linger through Tuesday morning. Any snow will end from north to south during the morning hours on Tuesday. A slow and slick commute for parts of North Texas is likely.

ACCUMULATION:

Yes, light accumulations are possible. NO, this will not be significant amounts all across North Texas. Totals will be tricky because they will likely be a mix of sleet and snow, and the timing of dry air moving into North Texas. As of now, a dusting to a half-inch is possible for areas north of DFW to the Red River (mainly along and north of U.S. 380) and a half-inch up to one inch of a sleet and snow mixture from DFW to the south and east. The highest of those totals will likely occur south of I-20. Totals will continue to be refined over the next 24 hours, so stay tuned!

BEHIND THE FRONT:

We'll wake up Tuesday morning to temperatures in the lower 20s and upper teens. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the single digits to low teens. Regardless of whether or not you have any sleet or snow on the ground, it'll be COLD to start Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon will only climb to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Most of North Texas will not get above freezing. By Wednesday morning, lows will fall into the teens.

Despite the likelihood of us not seeing a significant amount of snow, sleet or ice, travel Monday night and Tuesday morning could still turn very difficult because of how cold it’s going to get. With temperatures crashing quickly into the lower 20s by Tuesday morning, anything that falls Monday night and overnight will create icy conditions.

COMPLICATIONS:

If the front moves through a little quicker and drier air moves in a little faster than it looks right now, that could push most of the wintry weather to our south. The northern half of North Texas would likely stay fairly dry, while the southern half would still see wintry weather. Therefore, confidence in exact sleet/snow amounts is not high right now.

Continue to check back to the forecast! Don't count on school to be canceled Tuesday morning or the roads to be impassable. While cancellations are certainly possible, it's way too early to know specifics. Be prepared and stay in the know!

