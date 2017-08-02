Texas woman hiking with children reported missing in Grand Canyon

The National Park Service is conducting a missing person's search in the Grand Canyon for a 38-year-old woman from Texas who was hiking with two children. (Photot: National Parks Service)

The National Park Service is conducting a missing person's search in the Grand Canyon for a 38-year-old woman from Texas who was hiking with two children.

Sarah Beadle, from Fort Worth, Texas, had reservations to stay at the Bright Angel Campground on Tuesday, but she did not arrive. The two children, ages 10 and 11, who were with her are accounted for and safe.

According to NPS, Beadle was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail. Her backpack was found near the junction of the South Kaibab Trail and the River Trail.

NPS described Beadle as 5'4" tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is thought to be wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Beadle is an experienced hiker and backpacker and has hiked the Grand Canyon before, NPS said.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are now asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Beadle to please contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.



