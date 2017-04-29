Texas State student body vice president arrested for DWI in Austin

AUSTIN - Texas State University's student body vice president was arrested in Austin for allegedly driving while intoxicated and allegedly being in possession of controlled substances on April 14, according to affidavits obtained by KVUE Friday.

Two days after the University Star said Colton Duncan was sworn into office as student body vice president of the university, Austin police said he was driving the wrong way on Lavaca Street when he performed an illegal U-turn and allegedly almost struck a valet.

Duncan, who police said was stumbling and swaying after being pulled over, told police that he drank two 16-ounce beers and a jager bomb.

Police found less than 2 ounces of marijuana as well as three pills police identified as "Vyvanse" and an inhalant used for intoxication.

