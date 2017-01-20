Texas representative sends letter to 'Islamic Leaders' to survey beliefs

DALLAS – Some mosque leaders and Muslim student associations across Texas got an unexpected letter earlier this month.



The letter came from a new state representative who wants to poll them on their beliefs, and the contents are raising concerns, considering Texas has more than 420,000 Muslims, according to state records.

Rep. Kyle Biedermann, a freshman Republican from Fredericksburg, sent a letter to mosque leaders and Muslim student associations to poll them about their faith. The letter comes just days ahead of Texas Muslim Capitol Day next week, organized by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The event is designed to bring Muslims in Texas to the Capitol to learn about the political process and meet state lawmakers.



“It’s reminiscent of literacy tests African-Americans faced back in the Jim Crow days,” said Alia Salem, executive director for the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter of CAIR. “I’m not outraged. This is old hat stuff for the Muslim community.”



In the letter, Muslims in Texas were asked if they agree with the “Declaration of Muslim Reform Movement," a pledge for safety of former Muslims, and if they support efforts to designate the Muslim Brotherhood -- a terrorist group. The questionnaire also asks about their support for Shariah Law. The deadline to respond is Jan. 20.



Two mosques in North Texas have confirmed receiving the letter, including the Islamic Association of Allen. Ali Subhani, outreach coordinator for the Allen mosque, said in an email “there continues to be an unwarranted focus on the threat of 'Radical Islam.'”



“Rather than intimidating and marginalizing an entire community, Rep. Biedermann should spend his time and energy improving the lives of Texans of ALL backgrounds,” wrote Subhani. “It is our hope politicians of all affiliations will use their influence to govern with justice rather than simply taking actions that are intended to win them votes and recognition within particular groups.”



The Muslim survey letter was in stark contrast to another sent to the Islamic Center of Lake Travis in Austin by Rep. Lloyd Doggett. The congressman’s letter, dated January, addressed the devastating fire earlier this month that leveled the partially constructed center.



Bee Moorhead, executive director of the interfaith organization Texas Impact, said those who received Biedermann’s letter should not complete the poll.



“They have no reason too, no legal reason, and certainly no responsibility, and they’re actually doing the public policy system a favor by ignoring it,” she said. “What he (Biederman) in fact gained, was to intimidate one whole group of people and make them feel they are somehow less welcome at the capitol than others. It was a terribly inhospitable move.”

Biedermann was not available for an interview, however, a spokesman for him sent News 8 this statement:

“When I took office, I assembled a Law Enforcement & Homeland Security Advisory Council. The number one priority of the advisory council has been border security, and keeping Texas strong and secure. The poll that went out was paid for with private funds and was sent out to gather responses in advance of my upcoming Homeland Security Summit. Texans of all backgrounds and religions are invited to contact our office to improve both Texas' border and overall homeland security.”

The letter comes in advance of a “Homeland Security Summit” hosted by Biedermann at the Texas Capitol on Jan. According to the event advisory on Biedermann’s website, the summit is to “to thoroughly understand the critical threat of radical Islamic terrorism in Texas.”



Biederman does have support, including M. Juhdi Jasser, founder of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy. The devout Muslim signed the letter and is among the participants for the summit. He says people shouldn’t be afraid to complete the poll.



“This is not in any way the fear mongering that you’re going to be hearing from the Islamists,” Jasser said. “They want to throw this away and say you’re targeting us because we’re Muslim. No, tough love for Muslims comes from holding Muslims accountable to the same values that we hold every other group accountable.”

