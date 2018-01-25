Texas ranked best state for driving

Texas road sign concept (Photo: gguy44)

AUSTIN - While Austin has its fair share of traffic and road infrastructure problems, the capital city doesn't speak for the rest of Texas when it comes to positive experiences for drivers.

In fact, financial website WalletHub named the lone star state as the best place in the country for driving.

Surprised?

Well, the ranking is based on four key factors: the cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance. And within those categories, are smaller elements that look at gas prices, the number of days with precipitation, traffic fatality rate and car dealerships per capita.

Texas ranked fifth for fewest days with precipitation and third for lowest average gas prices.

So where are the places you should avoid driving?

California, Washington, Maryland and, especially, Hawaii all have a lot of work to do, according to WalletHub.

Hawaii ranked poorly for most days with precipitation, high average gas prices, high auto maintenance costs, fewest car washes per capita and fewest auto repair shops per capita.

© 2018 KVUE-TV