Texas DPS: $704K in pot seized during Amarillo traffic stop

The pot was found in vacuum-sealed packages. (Photo: Texas DPS)

CARSON COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers made a big marijuana bust during a traffic stop near Amarillo.

Troopers seized 116 pounds of pot in Carson County on Saturday morning.

A trooper stopped a 2015 Ford F-150 traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation, according to DPS. The trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside large trash bags in the bed of the pickup. The illegal drugs are worth approximately $704,000.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Los Angeles to Joplin, Missouri.

Aaron Jones, of Los Angeles, Tyler Ward, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Nicholas Brown, of Joplin, Missouri, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. All of the suspects, who are in their 20’s, were taken to the county jail.

