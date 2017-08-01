Texas bio: Selena Quintanilla

Selena (Getty)

Selena Quintanilla was called the Queen of Tejano music.

She was born in Lake Jackson, Texas and began singing professionally in 1982. Within a few years she was one of the most popular Tejano singers with hits like "Como La Flor" and "Amor Prohibido" topping the charts.

She was not only known for her voice but also what she wore. She opened clothing boutiques and began designing her own clothes.

Selena started recording songs in English and was on the verge of a crossover album when she was murdered by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar. Saldivar also ran Selena’s boutiques.

Selena (Getty)

On March 31, 1995, Saldivar shot and killed Selena after the two argued about Saldivar stealing money.

Selena was only 23 years old.

Saldivar was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole after 30 years.

Selena (Getty)

Selena’s crossover album "Dreaming of You" topped the Billboard charts after her death.

In 1997, Warner Brothers released the movie of her life starring Jennifer Lopez. It was Lopez’ breakout roll that helped make her a star.

In April 2016, MAC released a lipstick line in honor of Selena.

© 2017 WFAA-TV