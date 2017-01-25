Texans react to immigration orders

Jefferson Avenue is far from the Mexico-US border but the people who work and shop here say they are already feeling isolated.



Rafael Tamayo runs a cultural museum in Oak Cliff.

"The divisive language and almost opening the doors to things that are discriminatory and at the extremeracist. It strikes fears in a lot of families.”



Immigrants like Jackie Briseno’s family feel building a wall is building hatred towards working class people who come here for a better life.



Briseno says ”I think it’s very sad because people come to the United States. It’s the land of the free. Everybody comes here because we have dreams to better ourselves.”



President Donald Trump says the wall is about border security and keeping criminals out.



As News 8 has reported there is already more than 600 miles of partial walls, fences, and barriers on the border. President Trump believes a 2 thousand mile wall is essential.



Briseno says, “They want to build a wall to keep the Mexicans away well who builds Donald Trump’s buildings. Mexicans do and it’s true and does he not see it?”



And then there is the issues of sanctuary cities, Dallas is one of them. Police are not allowed to ask people their immigration status.

The president’s order would strip sanctuary cities of federal dollars.



Tamayo says,”It only adds to the dangerous rhetoric it sets up a platform that I don’t think is reflective of what this country is.”



President Trump says U.S. taxpayers will initially fund the wall but that Mexico will eventually pay the U.S. back.

Copyright 2016 WFAA