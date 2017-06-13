Judge: Urine tests and no guns for Terry, Chauna Thompson

The Thompson's arrive at court. Both charged w murder in death of John Hernandez. Died after beating death outside Denny's (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- Sheriff's Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson arrived at a Houston courtroom for their first appearance before a judge for the murder charge against them.

The Thompsons surrendered last week and posted $100,000 bond each.

In court Tuesday, Judge Kelli Johnson read them their rights and the stipulations of their bond. The couple will be given random urine tests and will not be allowed access to guns, even with Chauna's status as a deputy. The Thompsons were also ordered to have no contact with the victim's family.

Terry Thompson is the man seen on video holding Hernandez in a choke hold outside a Sheldon restaurant. Chauna Thompson helped restrain the victim. The medical examiner ruled Hernandez, 24, died from strangulation and chest compression.

The family of John Hernandez filed a civil lawsuit against Terry and Chauna Thompson on Monday.

Related: Hernandez family files civil lawsuit against deputy, husband

Terry Thompson confronted Hernandez after seeing him urinating outside the restaurant. Witnesses said he beat and restrained Hernandez even after he was clearly unconscious. They said Hernandez was too drunk to defend himself against the much larger Terry Thompson. A waitress was one of those witnesses.

“It's wrong, you know they shouldn't have killed the man. Nobody's life is worth taking for a mistake. We all make mistakes,” Melissa Trammel told KHOU 11 News. “Me and my manager we begged this man. He was turning purple we told him to stop but he did not stop."

Hernandez's wife and 3-year-old daughter also begged Thompson to stop but he and his wife ignored their pleas.

A grand indicted the couple last Thursday.

Photos: Terry, Chauna Thompson indicted for murder

© 2017 KHOU-TV