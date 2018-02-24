Crime scene (Photo: AP)

DALLAS - An 18-year old Dallas woman is dead after checking on a disturbance outside her home Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., an 18-year-old woman and her 16-year-old sister were standing inside their second floor apartment in the 5700 block of Highland Hills when they heard a disturbance outside.

When the two went to the window, an unknown man shot at them from the level below.

The 18-year-old woman was shot in the front torso area and died from her injuries after she was transported to the hospital.

Her 16-year-old sister was shot in the back and is in serious condition at a local hospital.

At this time officials are not releasing the victims' names.

