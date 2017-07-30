Teen killed in fiery Belton I-35 crash identified

BELTON - Belton Police have identified the teen that died in a fiery crash Saturday afternoon on I-35 in Belton.

Officials said 16-year-old Gentry Nelson of Denton died after his truck crashed and caught on fire.

It happened near mile marker 293 in the northbound lane on I-35.

The truck crashed into the support pole for the bridge, and at some point caught on fire.

The crash is still under investigation and Gentry's body has been transported to Dallas for an autopsy.

