Teen girl safe, Amber Alert suspect in custody after chase near Houston

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- An Amber Alert for a South Texas girl has ended after a chase and crash north of Houston.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a tip was received that 13-year-old Priscilla Martinez was spotted with 41-year-old Rodolfo Nuncio at the Flying J truck stop on Highway 59 near Splendora.

When authorities arrived, the suspect allegedly rammed a U.S Marshal's vehicle and then got onto the highway heading northbound.

After a pursuit that lasted about 20 miles, the suspect crashed into a trooper while swerving to avoid a spike strip.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect was taken into custody near the town of Shepherd. The sheriff's office says Nuncio faces multiple charges, including harboring a runaway.

It was Sunday night when the Amber Alert was first issued for the teen out of Donna, Texas. At the time police said the suspect's truck was last seen between McAllen and Weslaco.

