LITTLE ELM, Texas-The family of the man who gunned down a popular police officer on Tuesday night says they are "shocked" by what happened, and want the community to know how sorry they are.

Jerry Garcia confirmed to News 8 Wednesday afternoon that it was his 46-year-old brother, Rudy Garcia, that was the shooter.

"I was watching the news last night and when they said Little Elm, and then the street, I started paying attention," said Jerry.

He says his brother lived in the house on the corner of Turtle Cove and Waterview Drives with their mother and grandmother. The older lady was actually pulled to safety through a window.

“She was crying, hysterical. We had to calm her down right here," Jerry said at his home on Wednesday.

Police announced at a news conference on Wednesday that SWAT team members arrived in the area around 4 o'clock Tuesday afternoon after a man with a long gun was spotted in his backyard.

When the tried to make contact with the man, he went inside the house. They then took up tactical positions and shorts were fired shortly thereafter, according to Chief Rodney Harrison.

“Det. Walker immediately fell to the ground. Two officers on scene immediately returned fire in to the house,” said Harrison.

Jerry says they don't know yet what set Rudy off but that he had a history of mental health problems.

"He had some schizophrenia going on with him, hearing voices," said Jerry. "I thought he was taking his meds."

Rudy Garcia has a criminal history, including past arrests for assaults, evading arrests and DWI.

But his family never thought his mental issues would lead to a run in that played out on social media and TV.

"We feel for the officer's kids and family," says Jerry. "It’s an awful thing that happened to the officers life and family. It’s also an awful thing that happened to my brother by losing his mind.”

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to officially release Garcia's name and cause of death late Wednesday.

Police aren't saying if he was shot by officers, or died from a self-inflicted wound.

