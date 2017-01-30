Suspect shot after ramming police car during pursuit

(Photo: Bryan Titsworth, WFAA)

JOHNSON COUNTY - A man will survive after being shot during a police chase with officers early Monday morning.

The unidentified suspect was taken by helicopter to an unknown hospital, but News 8 Daybreak's Bryan Titsworth reports he was alert and sitting up on the gurney at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

The incident began at about 4 a.m. and ended near North Oak Branch Road and Maypearl in Ellis County.

It's being called an officer-involved shooting, but there is no confirmation at this time that the man was actually shot by law enforcement.

