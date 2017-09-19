Surveillance video captures stranger returning wallet stuffed with $1,500 in cash

Surveillance cameras are usually installed in homes to prevent negative incidents like package thefts or home invasions, but one incident in the Elk Grove area caught on camera was the complete opposite.

Melissa Vang was home with her two young children when she heard someone at the door. Fearing the worst, she ignored it. What she later saw on her surveillance cameras surprised her.

"When I checked the video, he had walked away already," said Vang. "I was like, 'that's my husband's wallet!''

Vang would later find out that Tyler Opdyke, 18, was passing out fliers for StrikeZone Pest Control in the neighborhood. He had found the wallet stuffed with cash on the driveway of a home.

"I was knocking on the door for a minute or two. I actually heard her little girls...and was wondering why is nobody answering?" said Opdyke. "I'm like how can I find some way to let them know that I have this [wallet]. I was like 'perfect, here's a camera right there.'"

In the video, you can see Opdyke show the wallet to the camera, as if he wanted the homeowner to know why he was there, and then him setting it on the doormat before walking away.

Vang later posted the video on Facebook, wanting to thank Opdyke. She added that she actually felt bad for mistrusting someone with such good intentions.

Vang added she would later find out the wallet had $,1500 in it from various family members for an event they were planning.

"It touched my heart for him to return this much cash," said Vang.

Opdyke admits as a teenager about to start college, he was excited at the thought of so much cash.

"I've been raised in the Church all my life and I just felt this is not mine," said Opdyke. "I don't know their family. I don't know what they're going through."

Opdyke added that his younger cousin who was with him also wanted him to return it.

"He said 'good, or else I would've told my mom,'" said Opdyke.

Opdyke said while he feels good about the attention and exposure for his good deed, it's something everybody should do.

Vang made sure she gave Opdyke a reward to thank him.

