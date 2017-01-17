Surprise reunion helps heal devastated North Texas family

(Photo: Ebrahimji, Alisha)

A family, devastated by an unimaginable tragedy, can’t be easily mended. But in Graford, Texas, two hours west of Dallas and 20 miles north of Mineral Wells, a surprise visit by a long-absent son certainly helped. Especially when he pulled off that surprise – twice.



"Everybody here at Graford knows that I'm the crier,” said Cyndi Dickey. “But all of my tears are usually happy."

Cyndi Dickey has two sons. Dylan Hart, her oldest, turned 21 last week. Remington Shields her youngest is a 15-year-old high school sophomore.



"But it's been tough,” Dickey said talking about the year that Dylan has been away. He joined the Air Force and for the last year has been stationed in Okinawa.

"Probably the toughest thing I've ever done with him is let him go,” she said. "It was the hardest thing I've done, ever.”



It was the hardest, until July of last year.

There were 16 victims in that hot air balloon crash in Lockhart, Texas. Investigators say the balloon, descending through heavy cloud cover, hit high voltage power lines. The basket burst into flames and dropped to the ground. Everyone on board died, including Cyndi Dickey’s stepdaughter Stacee Gore and Gore’s newlywed husband John. They left behind four children. The deaths devastated an extended family that spans Texas all the way to tiny Graford, population only about 600.



"Who in the world ever thinks that if you have a national tragedy, there's 80-billion people in the world, that you're going to have a child on a balloon,” Dickey said through her tears. “It’s just not supposed to happen that way.....but it did."



So, what does a family like this need right now? Clearly, something to be happy about for a change. Like maybe an Air Force Airman First Class walking through his mom’s front door in Graford, on his birthday, one year and 10 days after he left home.



It happened during our interview. Cyndi Dickey screamed and jumped into her son’s arms.

"You're not supposed to cry,” Dylan told here.



"I'm not crying,” she sobbed.



"Yeah you are. You goober,” he said while embracing his mom. "Hi Momma. We got you good huh?"

"Yeah you did,” she said.

"I think it's just a blessing and something good,” Dickey said. “We've had so much bad it seems like."

For Dylan it's a bittersweet trip home. They kept the Christmas tree up for him. It was his first chance to come home since his sister died.

"It was tough,” he said of the day he received the news in Okinawa of his sister’s death. “I didn't believe it at first. I was like there was no way that my sister was on a hot air balloon that crashed."

And that’s what made it all that much more important to him that he pull off one more surprise. He didn’t tell his kid brother Remington he was coming home. The plan was to surprise him at halftime of a high school basketball game that same night.



"He's already cried missing you, several times,” Dickey said to her son.



"I hope he cries,” Hart said with a laugh. “If he doesn't cry I hope he just gives me a big ole hug and tells me he loves me. When I get to come home and mess with him a little bit and rough house like we used to, then I'll know I'm home."

So last Tuesday night at Graford High School, at halftime of a girls basketball game, a coach called all of the boys varsity team to center court. They said they wanted to honor the team that was making another run at a state championship. Graford’s championship pedigree goes all the way back to 1965. But it was a ruse. They just wanted Remington at center court so his older brother Dylan could make an entrance through the locker room and surprise his little brother.



"What's up little brother,” Hart says as he and his brother embraced. “How you doin? What's up bud? You miss me?”



The crowd cheered as the brothers embraced a second time.



"I thought you were gonna cry,” he joked.

"Nah bro.” Remington responded while wiping his eyes. “I'm a big man bro. I'm a big man."

“It was heartwarming really,” Remington said later. “I really kind of miss this little guy. We all know I'm bigger than him,” the shorter younger brother joked. “But it was really cool.”

"I really didn't know how much he meant to me until I didn't have him around,” Dylan said. "Missed the little guy. It took being away from home to figure that out I guess."

And that's the lesson their mom hoped they would learn: that brotherhood matters, that you hold onto family as long as you can. Because there's no promise that long, long road will always bring them home.

