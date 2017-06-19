Photo courtesy of a family friend. (Photo: KENS)

NEW BRAUNFELS - A stranger rushed to help a 17-year-old New Braunfels teen who was shot and killed Saturday night.

Jay Robledo said he just got into bed around 10 p.m. when he heard a gunshot outside his window on the 1500 block of Lahn Road.

Robledo said he looked out of his window and saw a body on the ground. New Braunfels Police later identified the victim as 17-year-old Conrad Kuntz.

Robledo said he rushed outside and went down to the teen's side.

"He wasn't responding. I shook his chest and kept telling him to squeeze my hand if he could hear me. He wasn't saying anything. He wasn't even responding at all," Robledo said .

"He was always smiling about everything and always cracking jokes," Zoe Martinez, a friend of Kuntz said. "Conrad was amazing and everybody in New Braunfels is grieving for him. Everyone knows how great he was and how amazing he was. And nobody is going to forget it. Nobody."

Robledo said his heart goes out to Kuntz's family.

"The only thing I would like to say is that I'm sorry that this happened. I found that he was 17 and I'm not that much older than him. I'm 22. But now he's not going to be able to go on and live his life. He's not going to be able to do the things that he wanted to do. He's not going to be able to see his family," said Robledo. "There's no reason for somebody to lose their life over whatever the situation was."

New Braunfels police said they are investigating the shooting and will release further details as it becomes available.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. If you have any information, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).

