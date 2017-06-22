St. Louis area boy killed in Tropical Storm Cindy identified

Photo: Mehlville School District

FORT MORGAN, ALA. - A 10-year-old boy from the St. Louis area died in Fort Morgan, Alabama Wednesday morning.

A St. Louis-area couple was vacationing in Fort Morgan, Alabama when their son walked outside of the condo they're staying at and was standing only a few feet from the door when a huge wave came ashore and hit a log, which slammed into the boy's head, causing severe trauma to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is believed to be the first fatality in the Fort Morgan area related to Tropical Storm Cindy.

The boy has been identified as Nolan McCabe. He would have been a fifth grader at Wohlwend Elementary School this year.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with the expenses.

Statement from the Mehlville School District

The Mehlville School District is sending this message to share news of a sad and very unfortunate event which occurred yesterday. 10 year old Nolan McCabe, who would have been a 5th grade student at Wohlwend Elementary, has died from injuries suffered while vacationing with his family near Fort Morgan, Alabama. The storm surge from Tropical Storm Cindy approached the coast and was strong enough to pick up a log which hit Nolan. The resulting injuries proved to be fatal. Nolan’s sister Claire, who attends Bernard Middle, and his parents Josh and Jennifer McCabe were with Nolan during this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to this family as well as the Wohlwend Elementary Community.

Unfortunately, this is the third tragic accident that has affected District families in recent months. In April, Rogers Elementary student Demond Moorehead died after being struck by a car while riding his bike. One day later, Forder Elementary student Caleb Lee was fatally injured in a car crash in front of Lambert St. Louis International Airport.

As a district community, we will continue to work together to care for these families and all who are affected by these deaths. The Mehlville School District is a compassionate and nurturing community filled with adults and students who care deeply about all children. As we work through this additional sad news, we will do everything possible to continue supporting these families.

Statement from Baldwin County Sheriff's Office

On June 21, 2017 at approximately 1030 am, Baldwin County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to 3118 Ponce De Leon Court off Fort Morgan Road to a possible drowning. Once on the scene its was discovered that a 10-year-old male had walked outside a condo his family was staying in and was standing only a few feet from the door. Between the boy and the waterfront was a large log. The boy’s father was outside but several feet away attending other children and noticed a huge wave was coming ashore heading toward the log and his son. The wave hit the log knocking the log into and over his son. The boy was taken inside the condo and the father and a witness attempted to resuscitate the youth and called for medical assistance. The Fort Morgan Fire Department and Med-Star Ambulance arrived and attempted resuscitation but their efforts were unsuccessful. The young man was declared deceased at the scene.

The youth was transported to the Department of Forensic Science in Mobile where an autopsy will be performed.

The family was vacationing from the St. Louis Missouri area.

© 2017 KSDK-TV