Spurs' Mills signs ball for special needs fan

NEW YORK CITY - The San Antonio Spurs are in New York to face off against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night, but Patty Mills made some time for his fans the night before, including a young fan with special needs.

The NBA shared a video of Mills with "his new friend Chris" on Twitter.

In the video, Mills talks with Chris before offering to sign a small basketball for Chris.

The moment warmed the hearts of many on social media.

Honestly if I could retweet this more than once, I’d do it 1,000 times. Love seeing stuff like this. Way to represent! @Patty_Mills — Michael Ford (@RealMichaelford) January 17, 2018

bring people joy as much as you can, that's how it should be! — jjjose74 (@jjjose74) January 16, 2018

This is what the Spurs family is all about! Love it @Patty_Mills! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/9MD6zJr2KH — Boerne Bear (@BoerneBear) January 17, 2018

It's also not the first time Mills has gone out of his way to make a fan's day.

You were so kind to sign my grandson's hat last year! See you in Brooklyn mañana!@spurs #gsg pic.twitter.com/45wQzrZLe3 — yvonne g (@yvonne659) January 17, 2018

Good on ya, mate!

The San Antonio Spurs face the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

